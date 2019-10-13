The Eternals Star Kit Harington Reveals What He’s Most Excited About in Playing Black Knight

Few have had the pleasure of playing around in two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. After a decade starring in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’ll make his MCU debut in Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, a production he’s currently filming. The Game of Thrones alum was on-hand at ACE Comic Con in Chicago Sunday afternoon and while there, he touched on his upcoming Marvel role. According to the new Marvel star, he’s just excited to get involved in another expansive universe.

“I went from a brilliant play which sort of kickstarted my career and Game of Thrones came along and that lasted ten years. As Game of Thrones finished, Marvel came along and so what I’m really excited about is getting involved in a new world and in a new universe,” Harington revealed.

Harington then made sure to point out the experiences he’s had with the various fans that have come through the convention for autographs and pictures.

“Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world,” the actor continued. “This is the first time I’ve met people on that level about Marvel and I’m just thrilled. It’s a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, [Black Knight] can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different.”

In another recent speaking engagement, Harington said his Eternals characters would be carrying a sword, seemingly confirming the involvement of the Ebony Blade in the upcoming film.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it,” Harington said at first before detailing a play he wanted to join. “I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

