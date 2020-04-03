The Eternals Star Comments on Movie Delay

The Walt Disney Company made major changes and shifts to its feature film release schedule this afternoon, shifting some movies as far back as as a year, delaying some indefinitely, and pushing the entire theatrical slate for Marvel Studios by one movie. Black Widow had previously been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, pulled from its May 1 release date and set for TBD date. That date has now Been Determined, with the film arriving on November 6, which means that The Eternals has now been pushed to February 12, 2021. Star of the film Kumail Nanjiani spoke up about the delay, asking fans to be safe until the new release date.

“There are many more important things happening in the world right now,” Nanjiani tweeted after the news broke. “But the Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we’ll see you in February.”

In the film Nanjiani is set to play the Eternal named Kingo, a character who — on-screen, at least — will serve as a present-day Bollywood star. Men’s Health describes the character as an arrogant, cosmic-powered being. The actor will join the likes of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Salma Hayek, and Barry Keoghan in the massive ensemble film.

Nanjiani previously revealed that he almost appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one way, telling the magazine he once auditioned for a role in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. As you know by now, Nanjiani lost out on the unknown part “years before” joining HBO’s Silicon Valley. Even if the comedian had been cast in Agents of SHIELD it’s possible that he would have still been cast in The Eternals as the connectivity between the show and the MCU has faltered in the years since the show debuted.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.