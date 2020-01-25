The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Celebrates the End of Production With Pizza and Sweets

Even though The Eternals continues shooting principal photography in London for at least the new week or so, it would seem some of the film’s cast have already begun wrapping their parts. On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani was on-hand to help promote Little America, a new series he executive produces for Apple TV+. During his chat, he let it slip he “finished” Eternals and returned home earlier this week.

Because the end of production has arrived, Nanjiani was able to break his diet for the first time in a year, gorging himself with pizza and cake, all thanks to Kimmel. Towards the end of their interview, a cake-wielding chandelier descended from the studio ceiling with several plates of cake, tarts, and various other sweets in tow. The show even got a pizza delivered just for the new Marvel star, which he promptly eats a slice of. Nanjiani had been on a stringent diet to maintain the appearances of the chiseled new physique he had to achieve for The Eternals.

The actor admitted in an interview with EW earlier this week that The Eternals would be the “most epic” film from Marvel Studios yet. “It’s really, really an epic,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

Nanjiani added, “I love superhero movies, but beyond that, this is exactly the type of movie that I love. If someone would say, ‘All right, what kind of movie do you want to watch? What are the things that’s going to have?’ I would say all these things. And that’s what this movie is. It really spans thousands and thousands of years. And the story is just so big and so epic. And I don’t mean epic in the internet way, I mean epic in the old-school way…It doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.”

The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.