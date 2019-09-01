The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Posts Hilarious Cast Photo

D23 Expo recently took place in Anaheim, and revealed tons of exciting news about various Disney properties, including the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+. During the streaming service’s panel, it was revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, would also feature the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Wyatt Russell, who is known for films such as Ingrid Goes West and Overlord. Earlier today, Mackie decided to post a hilarious group shot of the four actors together in honor of the casting news.

We all got together to Welcome Wyatt Russell to the cast, then it got weird… why can’t we all be as beautiful as Emily VanCamp! 😤 #DisneyPlusDays #MarvelCrew pic.twitter.com/Vlh3EvwJCV — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 1, 2019

“We all got together to Welcome Wyatt Russell to the cast, then it got weird… why can’t we all be as beautiful as Emily VanCamp! 😤 #DisneyPlusDays #MarvelCrew,” Mackie wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, clearly excited to see this group together in action:

“Y’all are the best people ever I think,” @stxvetcny wrote.

“Pretty sure you all were weird before he showed up, though,” @GottaSaveBucky joked.

“WE STAN AN ADORABLE CAST,” @Stark_Barnes added.

Russell will be joining the cast as U.S. Agent/John Walker, who was turned into a pseudo-Captain America experiment to work solely on behalf of the United States government. He did, however, make his comics debut as the supervillain, Super-Patriot, so it’s yet to be revealed if Russell will be playing a friend or foe to the team.

Are you excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.