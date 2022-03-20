The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Fans Celebrate Premiere’s First Anniversary

March 19th marks one year since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+. “New World Order” saw Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barners/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) dealing with the aftermath of Averngers: Endgame and the loss of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). The show went on to deliver six episodes with the promise that Mackie will be returning as the new Captain America in Captain America 4. Many people have taken to social media today to honor the show’s anniversary, including Disney+.
“☆ One year of @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier ☆,” Disney+ tweeted. You can check out the post below:
