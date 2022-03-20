The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Fans Celebrate Premiere’s First Anniversary

March 19th marks one year since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+. “New World Order” saw Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barners/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) dealing with the aftermath of Averngers: Endgame and the loss of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). The show went on to deliver six episodes with the promise that Mackie will be returning as the new Captain America in Captain America 4. Many people have taken to social media today to honor the show’s anniversary, including Disney+.

“☆ One year of @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier ☆,” Disney+ tweeted. You can check out the post below:

In addition to Disney+, fans of the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe have also been posting in honor of Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and the rest of the characters featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You can check out some of the tweets below…

Time Flies

it's officially been one year since the falcon and the winter soldier premiered pic.twitter.com/FkgCvlps9U — conan (@buckyrush) March 19, 2022

Missing My Boys

https://twitter.com/_mxcux/status/1505086115417632773?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Look At Them!

Epic

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered one year ago today pic.twitter.com/edvYArc2e1 — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) March 19, 2022

Never Forget

it’s now been 1 year since Don Cheadle’s Emmy nominated performance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier pic.twitter.com/98PGtDAf3O — malachi (@MCUMarvels) March 19, 2022

Name A More Iconic Duo…

Happy one year to the premiere of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ pic.twitter.com/dBayXX4rUS — comfort for sebastian stans (@sebcomfort) March 19, 2022

Underrated

One year ago today, all of this came to life. One of the best MCU projects, unfortunately still extremely underestimated. Forever grateful to Marvel for gifting us with a series about two of my absolute favourite heroes. Missing this every single day 💖 #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/boFFF3E3gB — marty «the terrific» era (@mrsvanillaice) March 19, 2022

Captain America 4 When?!

1 year of the falcon and the winter soldier 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HZvrmy9MQa — hourly sebastian (@hourlyseb) March 19, 2022

Great Idea

https://twitter.com/hopefullysage/status/1505195111147356166?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Do You Agree?