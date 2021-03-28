The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Features Hilarious Look at Flag Smashers

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now two episodes deep and the second episode had us questioning who the show's villain really is. "The Star Spangled Man" shed new light on the Flag Smashers and their leader, Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman). Audiences became more sympathetic to Karli and her cause and a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Kellyman is definitely making us want to root for her crew.

"Meet the Flag Smashers," Kellyman wrote. You can check out the fun photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Kellyman (@erin.kellyman)

Kellyman is not the only Flag Smasher to share a new group photo. Indya Bussey plays DeeDee in the series, and her group pic shows everyone in a more serious light, but it's still much cuter than we expected from a group of "villains." No matter how they turn out on the series, it's clear they enjoyed working together behind-the-scenes. You can check that photo out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indya Bussey (@indyabussey)

It's not exactly surprising that folks are questioning the show's villains considering head writer, Malcolm Spellman, spoke about the intentions of the characters.

"All the villains in this series believe they are heroes," Spellman explained. "They can eloquate what they're fighting for in a way that even the heroes are like, 'Damn! That is a really, really good point,' because they all exist in a world that's very similar to the world we exist in today. Thanos has been dispatched and half the population has disappeared and come back. That's created a global crisis, just like the global crisis today. And from that global crisis are these various antagonists born, but they're responding to something the heroes also agree with and the citizens of the world are like, 'Hey, man, this is a tough situation. Maybe they're not wrong.' That conflict leads to some pretty amazing scenes because what do you do when the heroes identify with the villains?"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

