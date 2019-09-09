Anthony Mackie Wants Chris Evans on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie hopes former Captain America star Chris Evans appears in Avengers: Endgame followup The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Mackie partners with The Winter Soldier and Civil War co-star Sebastian Stan.

“You get to sleep. You get a lot of downtime,” Mackie told IMDb when asked to name the best part of doing an Avengers spinoff without Evans. “No, there is no good part about it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, Chris is one of my closest friends. And when the three of us get together, it’s hell and anarchy. So hopefully we’ll have him around to cause some trouble on set.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endgame concluded with Evans’ aged Steve Rogers passing the shield of Captain America to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will maintain his identity as the Falcon when government-sanctioned super soldier U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) enters the picture.

“I am the Falcon, I will always be the Falcon,” Mackie told Variety at Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo in August. “The moniker will stay the same.”

Whether or not Mackie becomes the next Captain America — a path taken by his comic book counterpart, who once operated as a winged Captain America in Rogers’ absence — Evans, like Rogers, has finished his run as the star-spangled Avenger.

“I think Chris — Chris is a very emotional person,” Endgame director Joe Russo said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked if Evans could return as Captain America. “I think, maybe it’s evident if you follow him on Twitter — because he does put his heart into what he says — but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing.”

Added director Anthony Russo, “There are no plans.” Joe then reported Evans has “emotionally moved on” from his Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

“Steve Rogers has … boy, he has done all you can do. He’s well over 100 … I think he’s over 100 years old,” Captain America trilogy and Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus previously told Variety.

“He has fought World War II and Civil War and an Infinity War. He’s been through three wars. And he has come to a place, I think, where he’s realizing to be a fully rounded human, which is all of our goals, he needs to take a little time and be a little healthier. I think when he … in a way I think when he encounters his old self back in Avengers Tower, there is a processing going on in his head that well, that’s a really intense and maybe not 100% healthy guy. So I think it is time.”

Evans next appears in the Rian Johnson-directed murder mystery Knives Out. Marvel Studios will release The Falcon and the Winter Soldier exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020.