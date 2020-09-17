Marvel Fan Enhances Falcon Photo Taken By Sebastian Stan

✖

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier resumed production on its six episode run earlier in September. The upcoming Disney+ title finally reassembled its cast and crew to finish work on a show which was originally slated to debut in August. Now, Anthony Mackie is back in action as The Falcon and he is not being shy about it, sharing a photo of himself in the updated costume on social media. Originally, the wingless version of this new Falcon suit was posted by Mackie in black and white but a Marvel fan with some impressive skills put their own touches on it to add color based on what we have seen in promo images and trailers.

"The boyz are back in town," Mackie wrote on Twitter with the original post. "Having fun while social distancing." The actor is enjoying a cigar in the photo, a luxury he regularly takes advantage of during breaks from work.

There is now word on when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will finally debut on Disney+. It was not included among the titles listed for 2020 premieres with the streaming service's recent blast but WandaVision was. In the mean time, check out the touched up version of Mackie in his super suit below.

The first big Falcon and Winter Soldier surprises for Mackie came right when he saw the public The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage for the first time during the Super Bowl earlier this year. "I was surprised that they used me [throwing the shield] because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," Mackie told ComicBook.com in February. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

That vibranium shield also has a bit of weight to it, apparently. "That thing is heavy dude," Mackie went on. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not yet have a release date. Are you excited for it? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!