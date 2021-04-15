The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Featurette Spotlights the Wakandans

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Wakanda for the first time since Avengers: Endgame showed the royal family observing a celebration after Thanos was defeated. After Ayo was seen curing Bucky of the effects from his HYDRA brainwashing, the show left Wakanda and Wakanda came to them. Ayo and other members of the Dora Milaje showed up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 as they were on the hunt for Zemo, the man responsible for King T'Chaka's death in Captain America: Civil War. Now, Marvel has released a featurette about the Dora Milaje cast joining the Disney+ series.

"The Wakandans are back and they brought so much to the party," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland said. She went on to highlight what the battle with the Dora Milaje did to John Walker. "He realizes how vulnerable he is. Is he gonna take the super soldier serum?" Ultimately, it seems losing his fight with Ayo pushed John Walker over the edge as he goes on to take the serum he found in Episode 5. John Walker actor Wyatt Russell calls the moment, "crushing."

Ayo actress Florence Kasumba spoke on her character's story in the show, though she can't say too much as a means to avoid spoilers. "When we show up, you don't know how many are around," Kasumba said. "I'm so excited to see the outcome." Check out the new featurette in the tweet below!

The Dora Milaje didn't come to play. New BTS look at Wakanda joining #TFATWS! pic.twitter.com/vHbEYlPw89 — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) April 15, 2021

Whether or not the Dora Milaje will play a role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier going forward remains to be seen, though their hunt for Zemo is certainly not through. Episode 5 seems to be the episode everyone involved with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is most excited for audiences to experience. "I think Episode 4 is going to be a lot of people's favorite episodes for some action reasons and some big character turns, but five I think really gets to be the culmination of the theme," Moore said on Vanity Fair's podcast. "And I do think it's both from an acting standpoint, from a filmmaking standpoint, I think is our strongest episode."

Moore did not spoil any of the story beats but he did share a bit of insight regarding why the story lends itself to Episode 5 delivering on all fronts. "Episode five I think gets to bring a lot of the threads that maybe felt disparate or not fully formed together," he said. "So you sort of get to see again the conversation the show is going to try to have with the audience."

What is your big prediction for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5? Share it in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram!