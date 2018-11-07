‘The Gifted”: SPOILER Dies in “iMprint”

A mutant fell in tonight’s episode of The Gifted.

SPOILERS for The Gifted, “iMprint,” follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode of The Gifted saw the Purifiers hatch a plan that involved bombing a church in Baltimore that was harboring mutants. In need of a new place to hide out, the mutants that were hiding in the church sought out the Baltimore cell of the Mutant Underground.

Unable to meet the demands of the influx of new mutant refugees, Shatter reached out to Thunderbird’s team for help. The Mutant Underground members in Washington, DC went to Baltimore to help out. It wasn’t long before Reed Strucker realized that, somehow, none of the mutants in the church at the time of the bombing were injured. The other put together that it was a Purifier trap meant to lead them to the Mutant Underground hideout.

The Purifiers, led by former Sentinel Services agent Jace Turner, lay siege to the hideout. The mutants have a way, but they need to wait for Reed to work up his mutant powers and break down a wall in the way. Shatter, being resistant to small arms fire, volunteers to step outside and draw the Purifier’s attention.

Shatter stand up to the hail of bullets. He even takes down one of the Purifiers, turning him into a crystal. But then Jace pulls out a high caliber rifle with armor piercing rounds and opens fire on Shatter, breaking through his body and killing him.

Shatter’s sacrifice was not in vain. Reed manages to activate his powers and break down the wall and get the mutants to an elevator and to escape.

Later, Jace seems almost to regret what happened to Shatter as he holds a piece of the mutant’s stone-like body in his hand. He seems less remorseful after one of the Purifiers tells him that Shatter was one of the mutants who supposedly died during the destruction of the Atlanta Mutant Underground cell, confirming Jace’s suspicions that those mutants had survived, which had been dismissed as conspiracy theories until now.

What do you think of Shatter’s death in tonight’s episode of The Gifted? Let us know in the comments!

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.