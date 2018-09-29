‘The Gifted’ Season 2: Polaris Names Her Newborn Child

In tonight’s second season premiere of The Gifted, Polaris finally had her child and gave her a most appropriate name.

SPOILERS for The Gifted, “eMergence,” follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As season two begins, six months have past and Lorna is ready to give birth but hasn’t chosen a name. During labor, Polaris has a mental block that’s stopping her from giving birth to the child and threatening her own life.

Reeva comes up with a plan to help Lorna get over that mental block. She has the Frost sisters project a mental image of the “dawn of the mutant age,” the dream the Inner Circle is fighting for, into Lorna’s mind. Seeing this vision gives Lorna the strength to overcome her fears and give birth to the child.

The vision also inspires Polaris to choose a name. She names her daughter “Dawn.”

This gives The Gifted Season Two’s subtitle, “Dawn of the Mutant Age,” a double meaning.

During a visit to The Gifted‘s Atlanta set, Emma Dumont told ComicBook.com about how motherhood affects Lorna in Season Two.

“At the beginning of Season Two, Lorna is very different from the end of Season One,” Dumont said. “It’s been six months. She’s very pregnant. She’s about to have the baby and she’s in a different place emotionally. She’s actually pretty content. Over the course of episode one we see her get nervous and more suspicious and more scared but in the very beginning, she’s sort of just living her life. She has this fancy new place to live. She has these fancy new clothes. She’s almost unrecognizable. And then bam, everything changes.

“Magneto is classically known for being like a caricature of a supervillain who gives a lot of speeches, likes to fly up, teach people a lesson, make society look at themselves. Polaris this season, I’m just going to be straight up, doesn’t do any of that. She’s straight up just being a mom. I wish I could say she does a lot of really cool stuff but having a baby is kind of an anchor. There are some things early on in the season that she goes through with the baby’s health and other issues with Marcos, so she’s really just worried about her kid being alive.”

What do you think of the name that Polaris chose for her daughter? Let us know in the comments!

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.