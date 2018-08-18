‘The Gifted’ Fights for the X-Men’s Dream in New Season 2 Promo

Marvel Television and FOX have released a new promo for the second season of The Gifted, the television series based on Marvel Comics’ X-Men.

The teaser focuses on the rift that has formed and that is forcing mutants to choose between the Mutant Underground and the Hellfire Club’s Inner Circle. The promo includes new character Reeva (Grace Byers), a member of the Inner Circle, accusing the Mutant Underground of clinging to “the failed dream of the X-Men.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look above.

This promo is the first new look at the second season of The Gifted – subtitled Dawn of the Mutant Age – since FOX released the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Inner Circle isn’t the only threat that the Mutant Underground will have to deal with. The Gifted Season Two will also have a larger role for the mutant-hating religious group called the Purifiers.

“We’ve actually just opened up the world because we’ve got the Purifiers as well,” star Sean Teale, who plays Marcos “Eclipse” Diaz, said. “The Purifiers are a mutant hate group. I don’t know what parallels we can compare that to in modern day times. If only we had an idea. They’re tiki torch carrying mutant haters.”

The new season will also introduce a third faction of mutants, the Morlocks.

“We have the Morlocks, we have the Purifiers, we have the Hellfire Club, and we have us,” teased star Natalie Alyn Lind.

Here’s the official description of things to come in The Gifted‘s second season:

“The 20th Century Fox Television/Marvel series picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict.”

Mutants began choosing sides in The Gifted‘s first season finale after Polaris defected to the Hellfire Club. Showrunner Matt Nix spoke to ComicBook.com about how that will shape the show’s second season.

“And then, going in to take two, I like the idea of that there are all sorts of ways of dealing with this new circumstance that everybody finds themselves in, and not everybody’s going to agree, and not everybody’s going to choose one of the sides that we’ve defined on the show,” Nix explained. “Exploring those other sides too. I think it’s going to be very interesting. There are going to be common enemies, people who are more aligned with one side than other. There are going to be people who are completely selfish in their motives. All of those things are going to come out in Season Two, where the situation for mutants has got considerably more complicated.”

What do you think of the new promo for The Gifted: Dawn of the Mutant Age? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The Gifted Season Two premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25th on FOX.