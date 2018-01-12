‘The Gifted’: Skyler Samuels Promoted to Series Regular for Season 2

Get ready to see even more from the Frost family when The Gifted returns for its second season.

According to TVLine, Skyler Samuels will not only return to The Gifted for Season 2, but the actress has been upped to series regular status. The actress has portrayed mutant Esme Frost, as well as her sisters Phoebe and Sophie, in a few episodes this season. The sisters are also known to fans as “The Stepford Cuckoos.”

During the TCA winter press tour, Samuels assured TVLine that all three of her characters would be back for the second season, which was announced just last week.

“Yeah, you’ll be seeing lots more of me and my sisters next season,” the actress revealed.

Gifted showrunner Matt Nix also confirmed the news of the promotion at the event, in addition to praising the performances of Samuels and her two stand-ins.

“They work out everything, and the other actresses are giving real performances within a scene,” Nix said. “If Skyler shoots a look to her sister, she’s shooting a look to a person who’s acting and interacting. And they study each others’ mannerisms so if one actress raises her hand at a moment, Skyler will reproduce that action so you get a much more seamless performance — and one that doesn’t just look like they split [the video three ways].”

The two-hour season finale of The Gifted is set to air on FOX this Monday, January 15 at 8pm ET.