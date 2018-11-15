‘The Gifted’ Airs Touching Tribute to Stan Lee in Latest Episode

Marvel fans are still emotional about Stan Lee passing away earlier this week, but the latest episode of The Gifted probably conjored up a whole new set of feelings.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, titled “no Mercy”, the FOX series had a special title card in memory of Lee. You can check out the card, which features a photo of Lee with The Gifted‘s cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, below.

As fans will remember, Lee cameoed in The Gifted‘s pilot episode, having a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance exiting a restaurant. And as it turns out, the cameo actually came together in a surprising way.

“The Stan Lee thing was just luck,” The Gifted star Coby Bell told ComicBook.com at the time. “He happened to be in Dallas. [Executive Producer Matt Nix and Producer Derek Hoffman] went to where he was and were like, ‘Hey man, we’re doing an X-Men TV show. Will you come and pop in? It happened in like a day…And he was like, ‘Sure!’ and he just came by and did it.”

The Gifted marked one of Lee’s last cameos in Fox’s X-Men universe, a trend that first began with his cameo in 2000’s X-Men.

As Fox’s X-Men universe went on, Lee made a fair share of other cameos, including appearing with Chris Claremont in X-Men: The Last Stand, playing an MC at a strip club in Deadpool, and appearing alongside his wife, Joan, in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.