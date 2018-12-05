‘The Gifted’: Polaris Gets a Gift From Magneto in New Clip

The Gifted fans get a glimpse into Polaris’ past in a new clip from this week’s episode of FOX’s X-Men TV series.

The clip comes from the episode titled “the dreaM.” It shows Lorna Dane as a teenager in the care of her aunt after her parents’ deaths. After a tough birthday at school, Lorna returns home to find a gift waiting for her on the porch, with a note that refers to Lorna as the gift giver’s “north star.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch it in the video above.

During a press visit to the Atlanta set of The Gifted, star Emma Dumont teased that fans would get a glimpse into Lorna’s history this season.

“Later on in the season, there’s an entire episode dedicated to Lorna’s background, how she gets the way she is, how she grew up, and there are even references to how her parents passed in the plane crash, which we know, comic book readers know, that that was because of Lorna,” Dumont said. “It was her fault. So that’s very tragic.”

In addition to a comics-accurate origin, The Gifted has also been revealed that Dumont’s Polaris will get her comics-accurate headpiece this season. Dumont touched on the emotional weight of that moment, another tie back to Magneto, during the set visit.

“It was really awesome for me,” Dumont said. “I remember I like cried on the day we shot that because it’s just so powerful. It’s such a thing that this girl who hates her father, who wants to be nothing like Magneto, actually is taking a step to be more like him because now that she has a child of her own she realizes how much he had to sacrifice in order to try to save the world. And now she gets it because she’s in the exact same spot.”

Here’s the synopsis for this week’s episode of The Gifted, titled “the dreaM”:

“In attempts to stabilize Reed’s powers, Reed, Caitlin and Lauren meet with Dr. Risman, a doctor who treats patients with debilitating X genes. However, Lauren finds out Dr. Risman is not who she thought she was. Following the Inner Circle’s bank ambush, Thunderbird and Blink continue to work together to chase them down. Meanwhile, Polaris reflects on her troubled relationship with her father and takes steps to protect Dawn from the Inner Circle.”

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.