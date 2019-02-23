‘The Gifted’: Thunderbird Gets Comics-Inspired Look in Season 2 Finale

Thunderbird will don his “Warrior Look” for next week’s season finale episode of The Gifted.

A lot has happened in the past few episodes of FOX’s X-Men TV series. The Inner Circle is ready to begin enacting their plan to create a mutant homeland. Polaris and Andy Strucker have left the Inner Circle and returned to the Mutant Underground. The Inner Circle’s leader, Reeva, is working with Benedict Ryan, the leader of the Purifiers. Together they attacked the sewer-dwelling mutant community known as Morlocks. Many of the Morlocks died, and Blink was shot right in front of Thunderbird’s eyes.

In last night’s episode, Thunderbird struggled with his grief. In next week’s finale, he’s ready to take the fight to the Inner Circle. FOX has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Thunderbird (Blair Redford) with his “Warrior Look,” which is inspired by Thunderbird’s look in the Marvel Universe. Take a look below:

The season finale episode is titled “oMens.” Here’s the synopsis:

“Reeva prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle, but not everyone is on the same page. Reed struggles to manage his powers and the family realizes that without enough of the serum, it’s only a matter of time before he completely loses control. Frustrated and egged on by Benedict Ryan, Jace and the Purifiers are on the attack, but for Jace, things aren’t as black and white as they once were in the all-new “oMens” season finale episode of The Gifted.”

The Gifted‘s first season ended with the Mutant Underground’s headquarters in Atlanta destroyed. Season Two picked up six months later, with the Mutant Underground at their new hideout in Washington D.C. The group became caught in the middle of the struggle between humans and mutants, with Polaris and Andy defecting to the extremist Inner Circle and former Sentinel Services agent Jace Turner joining the anti-mutant hate group called the Purifiers.

Reeva Payge leads the Inner Circle but is secretly in league with Benedict Ryan, who controls the Purifiers. Together, they’re orchestrating a war between humans and mutants, with Reeva targeting the Mutant Underground and the Morlocks to ensure her vision of future for mutants is the only one left.

It all comes to a head in “oMens.”

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.