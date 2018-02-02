‘The Incredible Hulk’ Getting 4K Ultra HD Release

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release The Incredible Hulk in the 4K Ultra HD format, according to The Digital Bits.

The upgrade, which is not yet confirmed by Universal, is expected for an “April-ish” release.

The site reports Universal will re-release The Incredible Hulk on Blu-ray on February 13 with special packaging commemorating the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s tenth anniversary before the superhero blockbuster makes its 4K debut about two months later.

The Incredible Hulk making its way to 4K Ultra HD disc marks the third Marvel Cinematic Universe installment to reach the format: last August, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on 4K Ultra HD, Disney’s first-ever 4K release, and Marvel Studios‘ Spider-Man: Homecoming reached 4K disc in October courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The most recent Marvel installment, Thor: Ragnarok, premieres on 4K and Blu-ray March 6.

Disney has yet to announce 4K upgrades for their cache of Marvel Studios productions, launched with 2008’s Iron Man. The studio currently offers only new releases in the relatively new format, which boasts content in 3840 x 2160 pixels compared to the 1920 x 1080 pixels capability of standard Blu-ray disc.

UHD discs often include High Dynamic Range, or HDR, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors — making it the go-to pick for home theater enthusiasts and movie collectors alike.

Universal will bring Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, celebrating its 25th anniversary, to 4K UHD this summer, accompanied by The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World for the first time to coincide with the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Other freshly announced Universal Pictures productions making their way to the 4K format in the coming months are Gladiator, Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, and The Big Lebowski.

Marvel Studios has shied away from forging an Incredible Hulk sequel because of legal entanglements with Universal, who hold the right to distribute a solo film featuring the character, whose rights lie with Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige gave Hulk a three-part arc — to play out across Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 — in lieu of Hulk’s own franchise, and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo jokingly taunted Universal over Marvel Studios circumventing the distribution deal.

The Incredible Hulk is expected to hit 4K Ultra HD in April.