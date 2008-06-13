✖

When many fans think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's one film that often gets overlooked. That film is The Incredible Hulk. Released in 2008, the film is the second in the MCU and starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner along with Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, and William Hurt. The film also has the distinction of being the only MCU film distributed by Universal Pictures. Now, The Incredible Hulk is coming to Disney+ in Spain on June 4 prompting questions as to whether North America could be next.

The Incredible Hulk's arrival on Disney+ in Spain was confirmed by the streamer's official Spanish Disney+ Twitter earlier this week (via The Direct), but at this time the film isn't yet coming to Disney+ in North America. You see, the rights to The Incredible Hulk, like the Spider-Man entries in the MCU, aren't held by Disney and Marvel. Universal holds the distribution rights for the film as well as the right of first refusal on any solo films featuring the Hulk character. With Universal holding distribution rights, it can't stream on Disney+ without their agreement.

However, as The Direct notes, what's interesting about The Incredible Hulk heading to Disney+ in Spain is that streaming rights to the film actually belong to Sony in that country. With Sony and Disney having recently struck a deal for Sony's Marvel movies to make their way to Disney's Disney+ and Hulu it has been speculated that Spanish Disney+ getting The Incredible Hulk could be a part of that deal.

The Incredible Hulk was released just six weeks after Iron Man. The film brought in $263 million at the box office, the lowest gross of any of the films in the 23-film MCU. Norton ended up being replaced in the role of Bruce Banner by Mark Ruffalo, who made his debut as the character with 2012's The Avengers. He will next be seen in Disney+'s She-Hulk.

What do you think about The Incredible Hulk coming to Disney+ in Spain? Would you like to see it come to Disney+ in North America? Let us know in the comments.