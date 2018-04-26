‘The Incredible Hulk’ Honest Trailer Released

Screen Junkies have released their Honest Trailer for The Incredible Hulk, the ugly stepchild of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a movie that, depending on which way the wind blows, fans do or do not consider canon.

This Honest Trailer gets our vote if for no reason other than referring to Edward Norton as “The Death To Smoochy guy.”

The film came out right after Iron Man, and other than a few minor Easter eggs and a Tony Stark cameo at the end, there was no real indication that The Hulk would be brought into Marvel’s massive, interconnected universe (which, of course, was not nearly as massive at that point anyway).

Two years ago, ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely ranked filmmaker Louis Leterrier at the bottom of his ranking of Marvel directors.

“Between a choppy storyline and forgettable performances, it’s easy to see why Leterrier and Norton neither one were invited back to the universe,” we wrote at the time. “The movie as a whole wasn’t terrible, Leterrier did a good job of pacing through the action scenes and directing Hulk on Hulk fight sequences, but it still left a lot to be desired. It was evident this film had trouble settling into a concrete story, and it seemed like the actors(who typically perform at a much higher level) weren’t getting a whole lot of direction.”

Leterrier would not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since Edward Norton was recast for Marvel’s The Avengers and his love interest Betty was never seen or heard from again, it is easy for fans to assume this movie was a relic of the pre-MCU days and forget about it. The only real sign that it “counts,” other than brief mentions in The Avengers and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season one, is the presence of General Ross (William Hurt) in later Avengers movies.

