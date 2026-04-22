10 Marvel Heroes Hulk Can’t Stand

The Hulk is the strongest one there is and the most powerful human to ever exist. Bruce Banner stepped into the path of his gamma bomb to save a teenager in the testing area, and the One Below All opened the Green Door, imbuing the physicist with his power. Since then, the Jade Giant has tried to get everyone to leave him alone, and no one has ever listened. Over the years, he’s fought some hellacious battles against every hero you can imagine. While he’s done some good, saving the world many times, he’s also left a trail of destruction behind him, and the heroes who would otherwise be his allies have had to stand in his way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has led to a lot of enmity between them and the Green Goliath. There are some heroes out there who hate the monster, and Banner (or whatever Hulk is in charge at the moment) hates a lot of them, some more than others. The Hulk can’t stand these ten Marvel heroes, as they have hurt him the most.

10) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hulk and Thor’s grudge comes from the simplest reason possible: Thor is the usually the strongest Avenger to face him and loves to fight monsters, so he goes after the big green destruction machine with a special gusto. That’s basically it. They’ve teamed up as well, but the ferocity with which they go at each other is enough to make any relationship between them fraught with peril. Most of the times that Hulk has seen the God of Thunder, he knows there’s a good chance punches are going to thrown, so he doesn’t really like the Asgardian.

9) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X can be a massive jerk, and there are plenty of people who do not like the telepathic mutant anymore. Hulk and Xavier haven’t had all that many confrontations, but they didn’t need to. Charles has tried to use his mental powers to calm the beast down or use them to “help” the emerald engine of destruction. However, they have rarely done so and the Jade Giant doesn’t really like mental manipulation. What really sealed the deal was Xavier’s role in the Illuminati. He has a massive grudge against them for sending him to Sakaar and even though Xavier wasn’t even with the group at the time, he still went after him.

8) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange is the greatest of Marvel’s Sorcerers Supreme, and has quite a history with the Hulk. The two are former members of the Defenders, which you’d think would make them friends. However, the original Defenders’ (not the later Netflix versions of the team) entire gimmick was that they were a “non-team” and not friends. Strange has played a big role in helping fight the Hulk as well, and was also a part of the Illuminati when they sent the Green Goliath away. This smashed their entire relationship, and since then, Banner doesn’t really like Strange anymore.

7) Black Panther

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Black Panther is one of the greatest kings in comics, and he got that title because he thinks of everything. This has always led to a strained relationship with the Hulk. He’s a rage monster that causes massive destruction everywhere he goes, so T’Challa isn’t exactly a fan. He wasn’t with the Illuminati when they sent him to Sakaar, at least, but Banner still hates the vibranium cat suit-clad monarch. It was made worse in Imperial, when Black Panther was accused of killing Hulk’s son. While the truth became known, it didn’t help the already strained relationship between the two of them.

6) Namor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Namor is the most hated hero in the Marvel Universe. The king of Atlantis is known for his extreme arrogance and also doesn’t really respect the institution of marriage when blonde women are involved. He’s flown off the handle many times, and has fought nearly everyone. He also has an acid tongue, insulting anyone he can see (unless they are a blonde woman, then he just gets creepy). Hulk and the Sub-Mariner were both in the Defenders, but they constantly fought each other, and the undersea monarch was also a member of the Illuminati. While Banner will work with the aquatic hero, he doesn’t really like him at all.

5) Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, but he’s also one of the most annoying superheroes in the Marvel Universe. The Wall-Crawler and the Jade Giant have fought many times over the years, and these battles are why the Hulk does not like the webslinger. Spidey knows that he doesn’t really have any kind of actual chance against the Green Goliath, so he does his best to enrage him in battle so he makes mistakes. This has led the strongest one there is to disliking everyone’s favorite friendly, neighborhood hero, constantly promising to squash the insect-themed vigilante like a bug.

4) Reed Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Reed Richards and Bruce Banner have a lot of respect between them, and they have been able to work together in the past. However, that doesn’t mean that the Hulk actually likes the stretchy hero. Richards has always been one of the leaders of the Illuminati, and is constantly trying to fix the problems of the world. He often sees the Jade Giant as one of those problems, which has led to them having a much frostier relationship than they would otherwise have. Even without being a part of the decision to send him Sakaar, the Hulk still wouldn’t like Mister Fantastic very much as a person.

3) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner have known each other for years. Stark drunkenly crashed one of Bruce’s presentations to military brass about the gamma bomb, and was soon brought in to help him. The two clashed during this period, but Stark did end up saving Banner’s life by modifying the design to make it less powerful. They’d eventually take up their superpowered mantles, and would end up going after each other many times, with Iron Man creating the Hulkbuster armor. Add in the Illuminati, and the Hulk has learned to go after ol’Shellhead first.

2) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does. The Hulk is the strongest one there is. They are the very best, and they’ve been inextricably linked for years now. Logan first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #181, the Canadian government sending him in to stop a fight between the Green Goliath and the Wendigo. Since then, the ol’Canucklehead and the Jade Giant have had many battles against reach other. There’s a grudging respect between them, but that doesn’t change that both of them don’t really like each other at all. They’ve been shedding each other’s blood for too long to be friendly.

1) Red Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bruce Banner and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross have hated each other since the days of the gamma bomb design phase. Ross was both protective of his daughter, who had started dating Banner, and didn’t respect the physicist at all. Ross would become the chief antagonist of the Hulk, commanding the military in their pursuit of the monster, eventually becoming the Red Hulk and taking their battle to a new level. Red Hulk started as a villain, but is now something of a hero, working with the US government and helping the heroes to battle threats. Banner and Ross will always hate each other, despite whatever moral changes the general has gone through.

Who do you think Hulk hates the most? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!