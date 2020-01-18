People Are Super Confused Why The Incredible Hulk is Trending

If you’re on Twitter right now and wondering why The Incredible Hulk is trending, you’re not alone. A bunch of people have the same question and we’ve got the answer, but it’s probably going to be out of left field for a lot of users. A viral post asking viewers of a certain age what a mixture of liquors Hyponiq and Hennessy. The two swirling together produces a murky green beverage that will take you right out of the game if you’re not careful. (Boondocks fans will remember an extended riff about the concoction during season two of the show’s run.) But, yeah if you were worried about Lou Ferrigno or Mark Ruffalo, they’re fine to our knowledge. Also, there’s no new Hulk project that’s been announced this evening, so don’t worry about that either.

Incredible Hulk 🤢 https://t.co/9GOfPQw55u — OooOoohh say less (@ahnhellito) January 18, 2020

Smart Hulk has been in the news lately as Marvel plans the way forward after Avengers: Endgame. Here’s what the VFX supervisor on the film had to say about bringing the character to life last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’d actually done a test before both movies had started,” he remembered. “They were working on Thor: Ragnarok with Mark down in Australia and we wanted some motion capture footage of him. So on their motion capture day, the Russo’s got on the phone with Mark and Taika [Waititi] and they said, well this is kind of what we’re looking for. It’s basically Banner in an over-size Hulk body and so they just kind of riffed on this crazy idea and Mark was just kind of ad-libbing, trying to type on a computer keyboard and he can’t because his fingers are too big and so he gets angry and kicks over a table and knocks it over.”

Check out some of the confusion on social media below:

That’s a relief!

I saw The Incredible Hulk trending and thought something had happened to Lou Ferrigno.

Nothing did. PHEW. pic.twitter.com/JWi48pQ0EK — Tiffeny Luvs MJ & 3T (@MJsLoveSlave) January 18, 2020

What’s goin on?

Incredible Hulk is trending. Don’t know why. I liked the movie… pic.twitter.com/FhJxMnsX55 — Anabelle Hamilton (@anabelledawn) January 18, 2020

That was a close one

Saw Incredible Hulk trending and got worried something happened to my boy in green pic.twitter.com/8phTum8vNw — Clay (@Claytoonist) January 18, 2020

Gentle reminder….

incredible hulk is trending and i’m here to remind you that mark will always be the superior bruce banner pic.twitter.com/WjXIMGohpN — sam ‎⎊ 242 (@ltbymendes) January 18, 2020

lol let’s see where this goes

Other Comic Book Fans: “Aw man, The Incredible Hulk is trending but it’s just because it’s an alcoholic drink.”

Me: pic.twitter.com/vTu26PBNMv — Aaron Bishop (@ProfessorThorgi) January 18, 2020

Controversial opinion