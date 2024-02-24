Lashana Lynch Cast in New Sci-Fi Movie From Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Director

Lashana Lynch is known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as No Time To Die, The Woman King, and the recently released, Bob Marley: One Love. While fans await news of her next MCU return, there's another new project the star has in the works. This week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Lynch has joined the cast of Optimize, a new sci-fi film from Paramount and Lindsey Anderson Beer.

According to the report, Optimize follows an "average woman" who "utilizes an AI assistant to optimize all facets of her life, but soon finds that the AI's pursuit of perfection comes at too high a cost." Paramount has a first-look deal with Beer, and the studio is making the project with Beer's Lab Brew banner. Beer is known for writing and directing Pet Sematary: Bloodlines in addition to writing Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Magic Order.

Will Lashana Lynch Return to the MCU?

Last year, MCU fans were surprised and delighted when Lynch showed up in the end-credit scene of The Marvels as Binary in the X-Men universe. Earlier this month, Lynch revealed that she was aware she was going to play Maria Rambeau again before the film was made. However, she said she is able to discuss what comes next for the mutants.

"I did know going into the movie. I didn't know what would happen next," Lynch admitted. "I don't know anything, literally. Every single increment of the character has been play-by-play, so I knew about Captain Marvel, then I knew about Doctor Strange, and then I knew about The Marvels. I didn't even get the script for that, I just had those moments. I know what you know, and that's it."

Currently, many believe Lynch could be showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is guaranteed to have ties to the X-Men films.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.