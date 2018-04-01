Guilt Follows Sunspot in New ‘The New Mutants’ Teaser

The latest of 21st Century Fox’s The New Mutants teasers has debuted – and it finally puts Roberto da Costa/Sunspot in the center of attention.

The teaser, which is technically more of a motion poster, shows a washing machine rustling in a dark basement. As the camera zooms in, the inside of the washing machine bursts into flames, before returning back to normal.

Admittedly, Sunspot (played by Henry Zaga) isn’t actually seen in the motion poster, but it’s a pretty unique manifestation of the character’s use of his solar powers.

This is just the latest New Mutants motion poster to surface online, featuring footage from the film’s first trailer. Previous teasers have highlighted Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Dr. Reyes, and Mirage.

The New Mutants is inspired by the classic story “The Demon Bear Saga” and is planned to be the first installment in an X-Men movies horror trilogy. At the moment, the future of the franchise is in jeopardy, considering Disney’s recent purchase of Fox and the X-Men properties. But it’s clear that director Josh Boone already has a plan in place either way.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” Boone explained earlier this year. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.