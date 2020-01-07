The New Mutants: Is That Lockheed in the New Trailer?

Yesterday, 20th Century Fox released the new trailer for The New Mutants, its horror-tinged X-Men movies spinoff. The film offered the first look at Magik’s Soulsword and armor as she wielded it against the bestial villain called Demon Bear. But as some fans may have noticed another character hidden in that trailer. During that post-title card scene of Magik facing off against Demon Bear, it looks like another entity is flying around blasting the Demon Bear with a blue flame. What could this fire-breathing creature be? Our best guess is that it’s Lockheed, the alien dragon who has long been a part of the X-Men family.

Lockheed is a dragon-like alien who bonded with Kitty Pryde during one of the X-Men’s adventures in space. He has remained by Kitty’s side throughout most of Kitty’s superhero career. The loyal companion was once thought of as a pet, but more modern X-Men comics revealed that he’s an alien of human-level intelligence who has collaborated with government organizations to keep his homeworld safe. That last bit probably won’t make it into the new movie.

While Kitty Pryde isn’t in The New Mutants, her best friend Magik is. The first trailer for The New Mutants had a sly Easter egg referencing Lockheed. There was a shot of Magik as a child holding a purple dragon toy that resembles Lockheed. An older Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, was holding the Lockheed toy in the first group photo of The New Mutants cast.

Perhaps its more than an Easter egg, but foreshadowing. Magik’s mutant gift allows her to create teleportation discs into the hell-dimension called Limbo. This dimension is where Magik grows up in the comics and is forced to learn the sorcerous arts at the foot of the realm’s demonic ruler, Belasco. Perhaps in The New Mutants, instead of being an alien, Lockheed is a dragon from Limbo who comes through one of Magik’s portals.

Do you think that’s Lockheed in The New Mutants trailer? Let us know in the comments.

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone & Knate Lee. The film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.