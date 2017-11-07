‘The Punisher’ Stars on If They Would Like to Crossover With Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Netflix characters and big screen Avengers-centric heroes crossing paths seems to be reserved for the pages of Marvel Comics but it’s something the cast of The Punisher is up for.

In anticipation of the release of The Punisher on Netflix later hits month, Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal and Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll stopped by ABC’s studios to talk about their new series. While visiting, the two were asked if they are up for a big screen appearance, putting them on a collision course with the Avengers characters.

Both are willing, but have their reservations. “I love this character, if it was written well, I would do it anywhere with anyone, preferably with Jon Bernthal all the time,” Woll said. “It depends on how it’s written, if it’s done well.”

Bernthal sang a similar tune. “For me, I think Frank’s, he’s really in my heart, in my blood and my bones,” Bernthal said. “I care about him and I feel for him. I want him done right. If that’s taken care of.”

It’s not the first time Bernthal has stressed how important the Punisher character is to him. At San Diego Comic Con, the actor stood before Hall H’s crowd and promised he felt an urge to deliver the character fans have fallen in love with for years in comics.

However, the potential crossover between Bernthal’s Netflix character and the heroes who appear on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems less and less likely as time goes on. While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has promised there is an inevitable future which involves the two sets of characters crossing, several actors and executives have previously implied the two worlds are not tied to each other.

At this point, it’s a wait and see basis.

Marvel’s The Punisher hits Netflix on November 17, 2017.