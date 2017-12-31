‘The Punisher’ Fan Art Adds Avengers Tower

Even before The Punisher debuted on Netflix earlier this year, fans knew the series would have a unique standing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But a new fan edit gives that dynamic a different twist.

Reddit user HeroesUnite recently shared a pretty clever The Punisher fan edit, which was created by user imnotcreativetoday. The photo takes a still from the show’s first season, of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) sitting by the New York skyline, and adds Avengers Tower into the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the edit is pretty cool, the placement of the tower also creates a sort of MCU continuity error. As fans have seen in various MCU outings – including the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster – Avengers Tower is supposed to be next to the Chrysler building. This fan edit places the building (the fate of which is currently a mystery) about five or ten minutes away, next to the Empire State building.

As of now, none of Marvel’s Netflix shows have actually shown the iconic MCU building – and Marvel TV exec Jeph Loeb says there’s a good reason for it.

“I think it’s much more that we look at it from the point of view of ‘Where are we?’ and having to establish that along the way,” Loeb explained earlier this year. “In many ways, being less specific helps the audience understand that this could be on any street corner. Where we’re sitting right now, I can see the Empire State Building, but if we were sitting 30 blocks that way, I wouldn’t be able to see the Empire State Building. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It just means that we can’t see it from where we are.”

The Punisher’s first season – which recently took home two of ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue awards – did have a few interesting connections to the larger MCU. In the season’s sixth episode, a stack of VHS tapes included a title named Black Widow (which serves as a clever tie to the MCU’s fan-favorite assassin). Another episode featured an Easter egg familiar to Marvel’s Netflix shows – newspaper headlines referencing the events of The Incredible Hulk and The Avengers. Still, as the MCU is set to venture into a new era, fans are curious exactly how Frank Castle could fit into the larger cinematic universe.

Sometime before that, The Punisher is set to debut a second season, which is currently operating under the working title of “Crime.” While it’s unknown exactly how the season will unfolds, some have speculated that it will adapt the iconic Marvel Comics storyline “Welcome Back Frank.”

The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.