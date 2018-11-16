Jon Bernthal Teases ‘The Punisher’ Season 2

Now that the third season of Daredevil has come and gone, Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the next series scheduled to hit Netflix: The Punisher Season 2.

Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal might be teasing an inevitable reveal, whether that be a release date or a trailer or maybe even both. After The Punisher‘s official Twitter account posted an .GIF of the title character in a bloody brawl, Bernthal added a comment that’s likely to stir up excitement.

Many fans are eager to see what the future holds for Frank Castle and where his quest for vengeance will lead him now. Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada promised that the new episodes will deliver exactly what the fans want to see.

“Last year, this time, I was going around telling people like you [Punisher is] the best show we may have done,” Quesada told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think there were three fans on the floor, they were like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m like, ‘If you don’t think it’s the best show that we’ve done and if [Jon] Bernthal is not Frank Castle, I will pay your Netflix subscription for a year.’ Never collected. Thank God.”

Quesada teased the season’s villain is what he’s most excited about; set photos indicate that Ben Barnes will be the full-blown Jigsaw in Season 2, though there could be another surprise up their sleeves.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot spoke about the challenges of adapting a character like Punisher, revealing some insight into how’s handling Frank Castle in the new episodes.

“That’s always tricky because you get such a variation, some people love it, some people hate it, some people are in the middle,” Lightfoot said to Collider.

“My personal opinion with that stuff is you just have to be true to the character and the story you choose to tell. You want them to love it obviously, but if you start worrying about the audience, it can be a trap. I think we just have to keep trying to be true to Frank’s character and make him someone people want to hang out with.”

Hopefully we learn more about The Punisher Season 2 in the coming weeks, as the new episodes have already wrapped filming.