‘The Punisher’ Actor Thinks the Series Might Come Back With a Different Cast

The Punisher fans are wondering what the series’ future has in store after it was canceled by Netflix last week, and one of the show’s cast members already has a theory.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Jason R. Moore was asked if and how The Punisher would return, if it would theoretically be picked up by another network down the line. As Moore put it, he can see the story of Frank Castle continuing in some way, even if the show’s original cast can’t be part of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Man, let me tell you something.” Moore, who plays Curtis Hoyle, explained. “It’s going to be very difficult for them to collect all of us, like the original cast. It’s probably going to be very difficult for them to collect all of us again. But I mean, we’re going to be moving on to other stuff, we’ll be busy. But they might bring it on with a different cast. People enjoy it, The Punisher has a serious following, so I mean, it might behoove them to create more Punisher episodes. But yeah, that’s what I think.”

While the idea of the show being rebooted might make some fans uneasy, it might be some time before that even happens, as it’s believed that Marvel TV characters can’t appear in other projects for two years after cancellation.

“I mean, talking to [Marvel TV president] Jeph Loeb, I read that the memo had said, ‘To be continued,’” Royce Johnson, who plays Detective Seargeant Brett Mahoney, told ComicBook.com. “There is a clause that I heard through rumor that we have to wait 18 months, up to two years.”

“Will we get the same people? We don’t know that,” the actor says about a continuation of the show. “I think they got together with a great team, I mean, with the writers, producers, editors, scorers, the stunt teams, everybody.”

But even then, it sounds like the cast and crew are content with the work that they were able to bring onto the small screen.

“We’re thankful,” Johnson revealed to ComicBook.com. “We’re proud of the work that we did, and it may not be the end. Let’s stay hopeful. We all have to move along as actors, and there’s shows that its business. IT’s bigger than us, but we thank you for your support of choosing us to watch, and binge, and just to follow us, and show up at the comic cons, and things of that nature, and giving Jon [Bernthal, who played Frank Castle/Punisher] such praise. I mean, he was born to play this role, and I’m happy that I was a part of the project. And thank you guys, for supporting Marvel and Disney, you know?”

Would you want to see The Punisher rebooted with a different cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Both seasons of The Punisher are available to stream on Netflix. The third and final season of Jessica Jones is expected to debut later this year on Netflix.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!