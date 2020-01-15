The Russo Brothers Celebrate Avengers: Endgame’s Oscar Nomination

Awards season is upon us, and this year is a big one for comic book movies. While Warner Bros.’ Joker managed to earn 11 nominations, more than any other film this year, Avengers: Endgame still came out with a nomination. The film, which became the top-grossing worldwide movie of all time last year, scored a nomination for Best Visual Effects. The movie is going up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman. Considering the movie just won the same award at the Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday (as well as Best Action Movie), there’s definitely a chance that it could take home the big VFX prize next month. After the Oscar nomination announcements came out on Monday, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to celebrate the news and congratulate the movie’s VFX team.

“Congratulations to our incredible, Oscar-worthy VFX team, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, on taking home a #CriticsChoiceAward last night, and an #OscarNom this morning, for Avengers: Endgame. Many, many thanks to @criticschoice for Best Action Movie,” the Russos wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Emma Fuhrmann, who played Cassie Lang in the movie.

“So deserved 💥💥,” she wrote.

After the nominations were announced, Mark Ruffalo also took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Going from mocap suits and green screens to epic battle scenes truly takes a village. And what a great village it is! Congrats to the #Endgame team for the Best Visual Effects #Oscar nomination! 💚👏 pic.twitter.com/vT1ztqlpjB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 13, 2020

