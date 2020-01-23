The Russo Brothers Congratulate Avengers: Endgame Stunt Ensemble for SAG Win

Awards season is in full swing, which means the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards just took place on Sunday evening. The night was full of some big wins, including one for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. The film, which became the highest-grossing movie of all time (worldwide) last year, took home the honor of Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Other films nominated for the SAG award included Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After the winners were announced, the film’s directors took to Instagram to congratulate their stunt team. Here’s what Joe and Anthony Russo had to say:

“Huge congrats to our impeccable cast and stunt team on their well earned SAG award…#AvengersEndgame,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the post below:

Many people commented on the photo:

“Good job team!,” @lexi_rabe wrote.

“Congrats!!! Amazing!!!,” @tombrady added.

“So well deserved,” @matthewberrytmr replied.

Recently, the Russo Brothers also celebrated their film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Avengers: Endgame is going up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman. Considering the movie just won the same award at the Critic’s Choice Awards (as well as Best Action Movie), there’s definitely a chance that it could take home the big VFX prize next month.

Who are you rooting for this awards season? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.