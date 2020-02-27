The Simpsons: First Clip of Marvel’s Kevin Feige as Thanos Parody Character

This week’s episode of The Simpsons is pulling out all the stops in its tribute to Avengers: Endgame, which includes an appearance from Kevin Feige voicing the supervillain “Chinos,” as seen in the clip above. While the animated series has never shied away from directly referencing elements of the Marvel universe, the new episode focuses on an entirely different superhero universe in which Chinos is the ultimate villain. In addition to Feige lending his voice to the new episode, so do Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as actress Cobie Smulders. Tune in to the new episode this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

In “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart manages — by way of a massive misunderstanding — to see an advance cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he quickly discovers that he can leverage his recently procured spoiler knowledge as blackmail material. But when the studio execs behind the film learn of Bart’s scheme, they vow to stop at nothing to silence him.

In addition to the above clip, FOX has also released new looks at Joe and Anthony Russo’s producer characters, Cobie Smulders’ “Hydrangea” superhero, and Taran Killam’s superhero “Airshot.”

Over the course of its more than 30 years, The Simpsons has regularly parodied all corners of pop culture, with the comic book world being no exception.

In the second season, the series introduced the character “Comic Book Guy,” who was meant to represent the stereotype of a comic book fan and all the worst parts of fandom. Interestingly, while this stereotype would have been somewhat accurate in the ’80s and ’90s, the superhero-movie boom of the ’00s that has launched the figures into the dominating force of pop culture has resulted in an immensely diverse fan community, with Comic Book Guy now only representing a small portion of fans.

As comic books and comic book adaptations grew in power throughout the animated series’ run, it began finding ways to honor the creatives involved in the medium. Stan Lee has had multiple appearances in the series, while an episode in Season 19 saw Jack Black voicing a character who opened a rival comic book store and featured a signing by indie comic icons Alan More, Art Spiegelman, and Dan Clowes all voicing themselves.

Tune in to The Simpsons‘ “Bart the Bad Guy” this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

