‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Reteaming With ‘Black Panther’ Co-Star Letitia Wright on ‘The Convert’

Black Panther standouts Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright will reunite for acclaimed play The Convert, penned by actress-writer Gurira and starring Wright in its leading role, Playbill reports.

Set in Zimbabwe in 1895, Wright plays Jekesai/Ester, a Shona-speaking girl rescued from a forced marriage by a black Catholic teacher who biblically rechristens her Ester. Under his tutelage, Ester forsakes her family and becomes the teacher’s devout protégé, and must decide where her loyalties ultimately lie when advancing anti-colonial riots threaten the mission (per The Guardian).

Ola Ince directs the new iteration of the play, which had its world premiere in 2012. The Convert begins previews December 7 at London’s Young Vic theatre.

An accomplished playwright, Gurira most famously penned 2009’s Eclipsed, which garnered five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. Eclipsed won Gurira a Playwright Award at the 2016 Lilly Awards and Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance and Favorite Leading Actress in a Play for star Lupita Nyong’o, who would later join Gurira in Marvel Studios’ worldwide phenomenon Black Panther.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film saw Wright star as Shuri, the younger inventor-slash-genius sister of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and princess of Wakanda, the most technologically-advanced nation in the entire Marvel universe. Gurira played skilled warrior and fiercely-loyal Dora Milaje general Okoye, a role she reprised in crossover epic Avengers: Infinity War.

Gurira, best known for her role as katana-wielding zombie slayer Michonne on The Walking Dead, will inherit a bigger role moving forward on the series as it heads into its ninth season following the looming departure of longtime lead Andrew Lincoln, who steps away from his role of Rick Grimes before the midway point in Season Nine.

As current co-leader of Alexandria — a walled-off safe haven community part of a wider network of apocalypse survivors — Michonne will assume an even bigger role once Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has made his exit.

That upped presence after more than six seasons on the show comes as Gurira is being eyed for high-profile blockbuster projects outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Star Trek 4 and Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Walking Dead Season Nine debuts Sunday, October 7 on AMC. Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019, preceding an already confirmed but yet-to-be-dated Black Panther sequel.