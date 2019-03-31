Movie Theater Has Hilarious Response To When ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Go On Sale

Marvel fans are waiting to get their hands on tickets for Avengers: Endgame, so there’s no doubt that any of your local theaters have been asked hundreds of times when those tickets go on sale. As of right now, there’s no official date for when they go on sale from Marvel Studios, so at the moment they can’t give you an answer if you end up asking. That said, some theaters are having some fun with their responses, like Empire Cinemas Swindon for example, who had a fantastic response to when tickets go on sale that any Marvel fan will appreciate.

Reddit user REYNOLDS_1997 asked Empire Cinemas “is there any news on a ticket release date for Endgame?” Empire was very nice in their response, saying “Hi Ryan, We do not have any confirmed date for when these will go on sale. However, with the film being released within a months time, I would imagine that it will be soon. Kind Regards, Jamie Empire Cinemas.”

That was a lovely response to the question, and REYNOLDS_1997 appreciated it, responding “Cheers Jamie, thanks for the “snappy” response time”.

Turns out the pun wasn’t lost on Jamie, who offered this priceless response. ‘No problem Ryan. We’ll get those tickets on sale soon. Whatever it takes. Kind Regards, Jamie Empire Cinemas.”

As Marvel fans know, Whatever It Takes has been the tagline for Avengers: Endgame since the first trailer and poster dropped, that being the mantra for the remaining heroes who hope to reverse what Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War. They have to try and get their friends and loved ones back and take down Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet to do so.

Marvel reminded fans of what’s at stake with a series of new posters with the tagline “Avenge The Fallen.” The posters feature surviving heroes like Captain America, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel in full color, while fallen heroes like Spider-Man, Shuri, Scarlet Witch, and others received black and white posters.

It seems even the theaters are rooting for the Avengers to set things right, and we can’t blame them at all. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

