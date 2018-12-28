Theater is Promoting ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ with Michael Rooker’s Yondu

It’s Mary Poppins, y’all! The beloved cinematic character is back on the big screen with Mary Poppins Returns, but one movie theatre is not about to let you forget the character’s connection to Marvel.

Reddit user, u/MBilalZubairi, shared a hilarious image from their local theatre’s website to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So this is on my local cinema’s website…,” they wrote. As you can see, the ad for the new Mary Poppins film includes Michael Rooker‘s Yondu. In case you’ve already forgotten the character’s iconic moment in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Yondu was gifted the best line in the film when he declared, “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all” while using his arrow to float back to the ground much like Mary Poppins with her umbrella.

If you go to the Nueplex site and hit the banner arrow, you can see the image of Yondu and Mary Poppins. It’s unclear if this was meant as a joke, some clever duel marketing by Disney, or if the theatre just grabbed fan art off Google by mistake. Either way, we’re loving the crossover!

Marvel fans loved it, too, and were quick to comment on the Reddit post…

“Can you mark this as a spoiler please. I was unaware Yondu would be appearing in this,” joked u/Vondobble.

“Why are there two Mary Poppins?,” added u/Limlimity.

Sadly, Rooker doesn’t actually show up in the new Mary Poppins film, but the actor has often made jokes and references to his character’s famous line since the Marvel film was released in 2017. He even met the character at Disney last year and posted about it on Instagram.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt in the titular role of Mary, who returns to the Banks family after the death of Michael’s wife. The new film also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, and features appearances by Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

While it’s unclear if Yondu will be resurrected for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rooker can be seen in next year’s Bolden, an upcoming drama from director Dan Pritzker.

Mary Poppins Returns is currently playing in theaters everywhere.