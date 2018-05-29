Movie Theater Using ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art as Official Poster

There’s some impressive Avengers: Infinity War fan art out there, but this might take the cake. Fans have spotted a Nevada movie theater using piece of fan art as though it were an official Infinity War poster.

A fan with the username “GodzillaWolverinefan” posted on Reddit’s r/Marvel sub a photo of a fan made Infinity War poster on display with the movie times at what they said was Riverside Theater in Laughlin, Nevada.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster — which appears to be put together from images from other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie posters and images — features quite a few things that, for many, are dead giveaways that this isn’t the official movie’s poster. Black Widow’s hair is red, Thor has both Mjolnir and long hair, there’s no sign of Captain America’s beard as seen in teasers, and, the most interesting part, Hawkeye is featured right behind Thor. Thanos presides over everything at the top of the poster.

While some in the subreddit wanted to know how something like this even happens — after all, one assumes that theaters get promotional materials for films from the studios — this isn’t the first time fan art has popped up at theaters for Infinity War. Ahead of Infinity War‘s opening last month, another Redditor spotted fan art being used by a theater, though in that case it was for a small sign telling fans to buy their IMAX tickets for the movie in advance. That poster used the real Avengers: Infinity War poster as a base but made Hawkeye the focus by replacing everyone on the poster except for Thanos with the archer.

This kind of mix up has happened outside of the United States, too. Back in 2013, a Chinese theater mistakenly used a fan made poster featuring Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddelston) embracing to promote Thor: The Dark World. The real poster had Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) being embraced by Thor instead.

The unofficial Infinity War poster hasn’t done anything to hurt the movie’s box office performance, though. Avengers: Infinity War has now surpassed $1.9 billion at the global box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time and is on track to go even higher. Its next targets are the $2 billion mark and Star Wars: The Force Awakens which is currently the third-highest grossing movie ever with $2.068 billion.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.