There’s No New Episode of Agents of SHIELD Tonight

Last week’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Code Yellow,” provided an excellent mixture of hilarity, horror, action, and camp. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait an extra week to find out what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. There will be no new episode airing tonight, June 7th, due to the NBA finals. This is a huge bummer for those eager to find out what’s to come in “The Other Thing.” Based on the trailer (see above) for next week’s episode, more truths about Sarge’s identity are about to unfold.

During the episode teaser, Agent May learns that Sarge might not be a bad guy after all when she discovers he’s there to kill the alien threat, not plant them. There’s also a lot of tension in space as Daisy and Jemma attempt to free Fitz from his captures. Considering the last few episodes didn’t focus on both of the stories on Earth and space, it’ll be nice to see all of the series regulars again in one episode.

Last week, we learned some important things about Sarge, the man walking around with the late, great Agent Phil Coulson’s face. In addition to the fact that he may not be such a bad guy, he also has a real left hand, which means it’s very unlikely that he’s the real Coulson. Previously, we learned that Sarge’s DNA is an exact match of Coulson’s, so the leading theory is that he’s a different version of Coulson from another reality. The latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer indicated there’s a multiverse in the MCU, and we already know that alternate timelines were created in Avengers: Endgame (the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that Loki created a new timeline when he escaped with the Tesseract).

As for Fitz and Simmons, at least it looks like they’ll get to see each other in the upcoming episode. They only got a quick glimpse of one another before Fitz was taken in “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson,” but it looks like everyone’s favorite couple will be reunited soon (especially if Daisy, who has been extra badass this season, has anything to say about it).

What are you hoping to see in the next Agents of SHIELD episode? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.