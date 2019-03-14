ThinkGeek’s 31.42% Off Pi Day Sale is On

Today is March 14th (3/14), aka Pi Day, and ThinkGeek is celebrating by taking 31.4159265359….% (rounded to 31.42%) off pretty much everything they sell. All you need to do is use the code PIDAY19 at checkout before 11:59pm EST tonight to score the deal.

Naturally, you’ll want to use this opportunity to grab some of ThinkGeek’s pricier and most popular items. That having been said, we’ve put together a list of some prime targets:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Gloomhaven Board Game

• Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

• Unicorn Wall Light

• Game of Thrones Needle Sword

• Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set

• Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press

• The Witcher 3 Vinyl Soundtrack

• Critical Hit D20 Waffle Maker

If you’re looking for more options, head on over to ThinkGeek and check out their bestseller list. This is the biggest deal that ThinkGeek has run since the holidays, so take advantage of it while you can. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $50.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.