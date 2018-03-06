This Is What Brie Larson Could Look Like With Captain Marvel’s Mohawk

The talented BossLogic has given us a few versions of what a Brie Larson Captain Marvel cold look like, but none of them compare to his latest rendition of the anticipated character.

His latest version gives Carol Danvers the famous blonde mohawk and bears a striking resemblance to Larson, more so than in previous pieces. The suit looks practical and stylish, with just a bit of military trimming. In short, it’s perfect, and it gets even better with the second version, where she is sporting her helmet. You can view both renderings in the gallery.

As for Larson herself, she is wasting no time getting ready for the role and has expressed a great deal of gratitude to those who have supported her casting from the beginning.

“Woke up this morning thinking about the tidal wave of support I got this weekend,” she wrote. “It was nerve-racking to trust fall into the Internet! I know who I am, but its wild how quickly you can forget once someone calls you something terrible. I was reminded how the acceptance of community is a deeply rooted need – but I don’t want to live worried people will hate me because I’m myself!” She went on to say, “Yeah, people can be mean, but they can also be so many other wonderful things too. Let’s make this place a safe space. No hate and more understanding. To the followers that are new: welcome!”

Nicole Perlman, who is helping to write Captain Marvel (and co-wrote Guardians of the Galaxy) spoke briefly about the project recently and understands the importance of getting the character right.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a project where I’ve been more mindful about the impact that it could have and the importance of it. She’s such an incredibly kick-ass character and Kelly Sue DeConnick did a great run with her story arc recently,”

Captain Marvel soars into theatres on July 6th, 2018.