This Is What Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Could Look Like

The news was finally confirmed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that actress Brie Larson would be playing the role of Carol Danvers, otherwise known as Captain Marvel.

The self-proclaimed “Boss of Space” will be the first Marvel female superhero to have her own solo film, and many feel that the beloved character is in good hands with Larson in the role.

The talented artist known as BossLogic has celebrated the news with a new workup of what Brie Larson could look like in the role. In the books, Danvers’ hair is a bit shorter, but I prefer this to BossLogic’s last version, which had even longer hair. Honestly, regardless of her hairstyle, I’m just glad this character is finally hitting the big screen.

The academy award winner is quite busy at the moment, as the first trailer for her other blockbuster also dropped at Comic-Con, Kong: Skull Island. Carol Danvers is a fantastic character and has become one of the more popular Marvel characters in recent years.

While fans are certainly anticipating her solo film, I imagine I’m not the only one who can’t wait to see how she integrates into the Avengers at some point, maybe even becoming the leader of her own squad.

Only time will tell, but since we have to wait a bit to find out, you can spend some of that downtime checking out more of BossLogics fantastic artwork in the gallery.