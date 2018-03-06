This Is What Dolph Lundgren Could Look Like As Cable

Ever since the very end of Deadpool, fans have been wondering who would play the role of Cable in the next film. We here at ComicBook.com imagined one of Deadpool’s picks for the role (Liam Neeson), but Dolph Lundgren thinks he might be a better fit.

That’s why we had artist BossLogic create an image of what the former Punisher might look like if he were to play Nathan Christopher Summers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cable is best frenemy to Liefeld’s most popular creation, Deadpool. With the Merc with a Mouth finally making his way to the big screen (played by Ryan Reynolds), many fans are just waiting for Cable to make an apperance.

Check out BossLogic’s artwork below.