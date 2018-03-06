This Is What William Hurt Could Look Like As The Red Hulk

While Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross spent his time attempting to keep The Avengers in check during Captain America: Civil War, fans of the comics know that there is always the potential for him to become something far more threatening further down the road.

That’s because in the comics Ross eventually becomes The Red Hulk of his own volition to finally bring down Bruce Banner, the original Hulk. Thanks to artist BossLogic, we have a convincing look at what Hurt might appear like if he fulfills that role later down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic included a second version of the character sporting his now famous mustache. The clean shaved look seems more realistic, but the mustached version does have a certain panache to it. It also seemingly defies reality, as no one can figure out exactly how Ross grows the thing once it’s gone in the first place.

Just have to chalk it up as one of life’s eternal mysteries.

While Civil War was packed to the gills with superpowered heroes, The Russo Brothers recently told ComicBook.com that Thaddeus’s transformation into The Red Hulk was considered for the film, but was ultimately scrapped due to the sheer amount of characters they were already trying to fit into the plot. His time was better spent as a member of the government.

“We had so many characters in that movie as it was,” Joe Russo tells ComicBook.com. “We consider everything, obviously, but with so many characters in that movie as it was to try and entertain adding another character and to get to the Red Hulk, you have to add a back story. You have to substantiate the narrative to get to that. [Thaddeus Ross], on our list of priorities, he was there sort of as the government’s agenda and not to add another complicated super powered character to the mix.”

You can view BossLogic’s Red Hulk along with his other work in the gallery.