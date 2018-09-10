Marvel Cosplay That Will Blow Your Mind

Thanks to the releases of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, Marvel is hotter than ever. And that’s exemplified by how many die-hard fans of Marvel films, TV shows and comic books are cosplaying as their favorite heroes at conventions across the globe.

You can credit a host of factors coming together:

Unforgettable characters — Groot, Natasha, the entire country of Wakanda, and on and on.

Terrific actors ranging from Scarlett Johansson to Danai Gurira to Benedict Cumberbatch.

And the undeniable fact that these actors all just happen to look really good in some incredibly awesome, ridiculously colorful, and always over-the-top costumes.

For a cosplay nerd, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to provide a nearly endless array of choices. You can slip into a skin-tight Natasha catsuit, or go emo as the Winter Soldier.

Maybe you break out the soldering iron and clank around in an Iron Man homage.

Or perhaps you prefer to go for a classic, U.S.A.-lovin’ Captain Americaensemble.

This is a cosplay world that defies trends, refuses to get old, and is universally recognized, no matter where your con is or what language the fans speak.

But the fun doesn’t end there. Heroes and villains from Marvel TV shows, Marvel comic books, and Marvel films outside the MCU all have their own cadre of cosplay devotees. We’re talking about characters ranging from Elektras to Magnetos to Wolverines to Ghost Riders. Even those terrible Jessica Jones jeans have generated some killer cosplay.

Here are some of the most awesome cosplay looks featuring popular Marvel heroes and villains.

Elektra

Here’s a cosplayer striking a pose as Elektra at the MCM Comic Con 2018 in Manchester, England.

Winter Soldier

At the London Super Comic Con in 2017, a cosplayer poses as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Iron Man

This Iron Man cosplayer, at the MCM London Comic Con in 2017, is ready for blast off.

Black Panther

In Nairobi, Kenya, cosplayers dress up as various Black Panther characters — King T’Challa, Erik Killmonger and Nakia, among others.

Carnage

At Collectormania 24 in Birmingham, England, a cosplayer — dressed as Spider-Man supervillain Carnage — poses for a picture.

Ghost Rider

Here’s a Ghost Rider cosplayer at the MCM Birmingham Comic Con in 2017.

Avengers assemble!

Outside of New York Comic Con in 2017, a group of Avengers assembled for this photo.

Captain America

Here’s a Captain America cosplayer posing outside the Birmingham Comic Con in 2017.

Wolverine

This adamantium-infused Wolverine cosplayer strikes a pose outside of the London Super Comic Con in 2017.

Spider-Man

Here’s another friendly neighborhood cosplayer, crouching down during the first day of the London Super Comic Con in 2017.

Deadpool Stormtrooper

Here’s a photo of Myke Soler, a cosplayer who combined a Star Wars stormtrooper with Deadpool, at Comic-Con International in 2015.

Venom

This cosplayer displays his extremely detailed Venom costume at MCM London Comic Con 2018.

Ice Ghost Rider

While many are used to seeing Ghost Rider with flames shooting out of his head, this cosplayer at MCM London Comic Con 2018 went with ice instead.

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen

While at MCM London Comic Con in 2017, Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen team up for a picture.

Dr. Strange

Here’s a look at Dr. Strange, seen at the London Super Comic Con in 2017.

Magneto

Here’s a cosplayer as Magneto, the villain from X-Men, at the MCM London Comic Con in 2018.

Dr. Strange and Spider-Man

At an Avengers: Infinity War fan event in London, two cosplayers — dressed as Dr. Strange and Spider-Man — took pictures with the actors of their respective roles.

Black Widow and Hawkeye

While at New York Comic Con in 2017, Black Widow and Hawkeye cosplayers pose with weapons in hand.

Storm

A Storm cosplayer strikes a pose during MCM London Comic Con in 2017.

Captain America and Friends

On the first day of London Super Comic Con in 2017, Captain America poses for a photo with some of her non-Marvel friends.

Wolverine and Gambit

Two X-Men cosplayers — Wolverine and Gambit — team up for this photo during the first day of the London Super Comic Con in 2017.

Deadpool

Here’s a Deadpool at the MCM Birmingham Comic Con in 2017.

Spider-Man selfie

At the premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer—who stars as Janet Van Dyne—takes a selfie with a Spider-Man cosplayer.

Valkyrie

Here’s a Valkyrie cosplayer looking fierce during the New York Comic Con in 2017.

Tony Stark

Here’s a cosplayer outfitted as billionaire-playboy-turned-superhero Tony Stark, seen at New York Comic Con in 2017.

Superheroes!

At the Lille Geek Days 2018 in Lille, France, a group of Marvel superheroes — including Black Panther and Spider-Man — prepare to save the world (and take a picture).

Captain Marvel

Here, a cosplayer dressed as Captain Marvel (from the upcoming 2019 film) poses at the Anime Pasadena 2018 Cosplay and Nerd Convention.