This Spider-Verse Cosplayer Is the True Winner of NYCC

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a movie that still manages to bring a smile to the face of most fans whenever it is mentioned. This week at New York Comic-Con, one fan took that joy to another level and attendees agreed their costume absolutely knocked it out of the park. Such a minor character is usually not immediately recognizable, but the cosplay was so good that people who had seen the movie were immediately able to pick it out.

The scientist is easily identifiable as the poor worker who got beaned by a bagel as Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales tried to sneak out of the secure facility with a computer tower. Older Spider-Man lays out the plan languidly, even down to that fateful bagel until chaos erupts in the cafeteria on the way out. A highlight of the cosplayer’s outfit is the whimsical speech bubble perched on his head after Parker chucks it to make a break for the door.

Fans are extremely eager to see where the Spider-Verse franchise goes next. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the time for releasing that information is inching closer during a recent interview with io9. The Spider-Verse sequel is already in production at some level.

“We are definitely hard at work on the sequel,” Pascal revealed. “You can expect another movie.”

Last November, a sequel centered around Miles Morales was put into development right before the first film hit theaters. Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender director Joaquim Dos Santos is expected to head the project. Spider-Gwen is expected to get her own female-centric spinoff as well.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com after the film’s release. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller seconded. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Miller told ComicBook.com about bringing in possible new characters. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” producer and co-writer Phil Lord contributed. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”