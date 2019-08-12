Here Is What Thor Villain Gorr the God Butcher Could Look Like in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021. The film sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster lifting Mjolnir as the new Thor. That storyline in the comics begins with Thor facing a villain called Gorr the God-Butcher. Some believe that the storyline should form the backbone of Love and Thunder’s plot.

Thor: Love and Thunder won’t begin shooting until 2020, but concept artist Jake Mann has gotten a head start (unofficially) imagining what Gorr could look like in Marvel Cinematic Universe. His imagines Gorr and his deadly, wearable weapon All-Black the Necrosword to life as they may appear filtered through the practical lens of Marvel Studios production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think? You can see more of Mann’s Gorr at his website.

Some of Gorr was mixed into the concepts an designs for Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. “A lot of the design of Hela is a combination of the early Jack Kirby stuff but also…especially his power set, the villain Gorr, who has a very specific power set of being able to manifest an infinite number of weapons,” executive producer Brad Winderbaum said during a press visit to the set of Thor: Ragnarok in Australia.

In the comics, Gorr was an alien who felt abandoned by the gods. He grew to hate and resent all deities. His rage towards them was given power when he discovered what he believed to be two dead gods who had landed on his planet. One had on him All-Black the Necrosword, a shapeshifting weapon designed to kill gods. Using All-Black, Gorr began a deicidal rampage that lasted for eons, until he was finally stopped by three Thors from three different periods in the God of Thunder’s life.

Later, it was revealed that All-Black the Necrosword was created by Knull, the god of the symbiotes, as his prototype Klyntar. That means the weapon is the distant progenitor of Venom and his symbiotic kind.

Would you like to see Gorr the God-Butcher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021.