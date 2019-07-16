Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Flipping out Over Taika Waititi Returning for Thor 4

Marvel fans were given a pleasant little surprise today, just before Comic-Con, as it was leaked […]

By

Marvel fans were given a pleasant little surprise today, just before Comic-Con, as it was leaked that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is officially signed on to direct Thor 4. Naturally, the news of Waititi’s return provoked a big reaction from Marvel fans, and they’ve taken to social media to share them.

Scroll below to see the hilarious memes and reactions that Marvel fans are now sharing, in honor of Taika Waititi’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Fans Hyped Like…

The Office is king of memes, and this one hits this Taika Waititi / Thor 4 announcement right on the head! Other fans have a clear wish-list for what this fourth installment needs to include (hint: Loki and Valkyrie). 

Blessed Is Thor 4

Aside from Waititi, Marvel fans are just hyped to hear that Thor 4 is happening… 

The Fourth Avenger

…And we here at Comicbook.com are especially hyped to see the first of the Avengers cast get a fourth solo franchise movie! 

No Russo

Fans who didn’t like sad Thor in Avengers: Infinity War or Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame are rejoicing that the character is being put back into Taika’s hands. 

Loki *Must* Return

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was given a means to be resurrected, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Now fans want to see 2012 Loki make a grand return in Thor 4

Damage Control

Thor’s roster of supporting characters has taken a serious beating in the final installments of Phase 3 – so Loki isn’t the only resurrection fans are hoping for in Thor 4

…And Beta Ray Bill

In addition to returning characters, fans have one clear pick for a new character for Thor 4 to introduce. 

Part Thor

The Thor 4 title jokes have officially begun, and fan artist BossLogic is firing a major first salvo.  

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgame hitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts