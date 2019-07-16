Marvel Fans Are Flipping out Over Taika Waititi Returning for Thor 4

Marvel fans were given a pleasant little surprise today, just before Comic-Con, as it was leaked that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is officially signed on to direct Thor 4. Naturally, the news of Waititi’s return provoked a big reaction from Marvel fans, and they’ve taken to social media to share them.

Scroll below to see the hilarious memes and reactions that Marvel fans are now sharing, in honor of Taika Waititi’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Marvel Fans Hyped Like…

The entire MCU fandom when they heard Taika Waititi is returning for Thor 4: pic.twitter.com/3Qq16odzZ5 — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) July 16, 2019

“Thor 4 directed by Taika Waititi confirmed”



Marvel stans: pic.twitter.com/t88iKKSUs8 — Jonny ✨ Thor 4!!!! (@nataliascap) July 16, 2019

THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4 THOR 4

THAT’S IT. THAT’S THE TWEET pic.twitter.com/lqpg3Ip2Lw — who the hell is bonky? (@ilovebonky3000) July 16, 2019

The Office is king of memes, and this one hits this Taika Waititi / Thor 4 announcement right on the head! Other fans have a clear wish-list for what this fourth installment needs to include (hint: Loki and Valkyrie).

Blessed Is Thor 4

THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/OQ4MzOfT2V — mich saw ffh (spoilers) (@pilotspidey) July 16, 2019

Aside from Waititi, Marvel fans are just hyped to hear that Thor 4 is happening…

The Fourth Avenger

The first Avenger to get a fourth movie: pic.twitter.com/8fbOvumC7R — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 16, 2019

…And we here at Comicbook.com are especially hyped to see the first of the Avengers cast get a fourth solo franchise movie!

No Russo

the way the russos can’t touch thor EVER againpic.twitter.com/CgqcEwtC14 — estefany (@brookIynmarvel) July 16, 2019

AFTER HOW ENDGAME TREATED THOR WE TRULY DESERVE THOR 4 DIRECTED BY TAIKA WAITITI pic.twitter.com/qkPhQXRF1e — norm’s manon (fan acc) (@reedushiddles) July 16, 2019

Fans who didn’t like sad Thor in Avengers: Infinity War or Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame are rejoicing that the character is being put back into Taika’s hands.

Loki *Must* Return

There is no #Thor without #Loki

There is no Loki without Thor

The sun will shine on us again was foreshadowing a vision of the future seen in the tesseract

Loki will return#Thor4 pic.twitter.com/9SZWd7AduM — OoodleNoodle ☀️ (@DoodleOoodle) July 16, 2019

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was given a means to be resurrected, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Now fans want to see 2012 Loki make a grand return in Thor 4.

Damage Control

Omw to buy tickets to Thor 4 thinking Waititi is going to magically bring back Loki, Heimdall, Sif, and the Warriors Three pic.twitter.com/3BdgT2PbnB — ༄ 𝑇 𝐻 𝑂 𝑅 (@ZeusOfAsgard) July 16, 2019

Thor’s roster of supporting characters has taken a serious beating in the final installments of Phase 3 – so Loki isn’t the only resurrection fans are hoping for in Thor 4!

…And Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill should be in Thor 4.



It makes sense at this point. pic.twitter.com/u36bJS6Ob9 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) July 16, 2019

In addition to returning characters, fans have one clear pick for a new character for Thor 4 to introduce.

Part Thor

Thor part Thor is confirmed!! @TaikaWaititi will direct 🎉🎉🎉 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 16, 2019

The Thor 4 title jokes have officially begun, and fan artist BossLogic is firing a major first salvo.

