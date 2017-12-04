Hugh Jackman Overtakes Chris Hemsworth as Top Australian Celebrity on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth may have reigned at the box office this year with Thor: Ragnarok, but when it comes to the top Australian celebrity is on Instagram in 2017 it’s another Marvel superhero actor who’s tops.

As News.com.au reports, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has taken the top spot from Hemsworth with a total of 14.9 million followers on the social media network Hemsworth, by comparison, has 12.4 million followers. The Thor actor did, however manage to beat out his other family members on Instagram, specifically brother Liam who only reached sixth place with 9 million followers.

While Jackman may have defeated Hemsworth in terms of overall Instagram popularity, Hemsworth did take two other top spots. Hemsworth’s photo of himself on the Thor: Ragnarok set with his daughter was the most liked Instagram photo in Australia while a video in which he calls out Jack Black was the most-liked video.

Despite not taking the top spot among Australian celebrities on Instagram this year, Hemsworth does have quite a bit of fun with his account. The actor frequently makes humorous posts, often poking fun at various costars, celebrities, and even parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. In October, Hemsworth trolled his Avengers: Infinity War costar Chris Pratt in one post while in another, he shared a “In Memoriam” video for Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir which was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

Of course, Hemsworth might find himself in position to take the top spot in 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters May 4, 2018 and if Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok posts are any indication, fans will want to see what the actor posts about the heroes upcoming fight against Thanos.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres on November 3rd. Fans will also get to see Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War when it opens in theaters May 4, 2018.