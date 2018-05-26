Thor’s Chris Hemsworth Performs Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball For His Kids

Chris Hemsworth is used to saving the world as Thor, but that doesn’t mean he won’t spring into some Miley Cyrus to entertain his kids.

That’s exactly what happened in a new video posted by Hemsworth, who gave a rocking rendition of Miley Cyrus’ hit song Wrecking Ball for his kids. As you can see, it is relatively mundane until the chorus hits, but then Hemsworth lets loose, and so do the kids.

Hemsworth ends his dance number on the floor, but once he does the family dog just has to get involved, interrupting the big musical number for some attention. It’s pretty adorable, and you can check out the full video in the post below.

“What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth.”

Odds are you won’t see Thor spring into a Miley Cyrus dance number, but then again Thor: Ragnarok opened the door for just about any possibility when it comes to the beloved Marvel hero, so guess anything is possible.

As for Wrecking Ball, the song is one of Miley’s biggest hits and was included in her fourth studio album Bangerz. The record was the second single from the album and became her first number one single in the States, and the music video commanded even more attention to the song.

Hemsworth can be seen portraying his fan-favorite character in Infinity War, but what the future holds remains unclear, as his contract with Marvel is up after Infinity War. That said, he’s made sure to point out that “contractually” he is done, and has also talked about how Ragnarok rejuvenated the character for him. If Taika Waititi wanted to do another film in the franchise, there’s still a chance Hemsworth could come back.

