New Easter Egg Spotted In 2011’s ‘Thor’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be the Easter basket which keeps on giving with a new hidden message spotted in 2011’s Thor.

Like the impressive and coy details spotted in the Ant-Man and The Wasp costumes, the top of Thor’s hammer contains a message for those who wish to wield it. What viewers may have thought was a bunch of meaningless symbols is actually a message which translates to, “He who wields this hammer commands the lightning and the storm.”

Check out a still photo from Thor with the hieroglyphics translated as posted by Reddit user YuanShing below!

The message is obviously similar to Odin’s promise when banishing Thor from Asgard and away from his hammer, “He whosoever holds this hammer, should he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Of course, Thor would redeem himself in his father’s eyes and wield the hammer again before his debut film would conclude.

2011’s Thor was directed by Kenneth Branagh. In the films, the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne of Asgard from his aging father. However, on the day that he is to be crowned, Thor reacts with brutality when the gods’ enemies, the Frost Giants, enter the palace in violation of their treaty. As punishment, Odin banishes Thor to Earth. While Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s brother, plots mischief in Asgard, Thor, now stripped of his powers, faces his greatest threat.

