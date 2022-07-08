Thor: Love and Thunder Almost Cast Russell Crowe as Satan in New Look at Devilish Design

Marvel Studios unleashed Thor: Love and Thunder on us earlier this month and the film was filled with surprises. Director Taika Waitti introduces us to a bunch of new characters with Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and even the Greek God Zeus (Russell Crowe). Crowe made a brief debut in the film before being killed by Thor, and it turns out that he could have played a much different character. Previously it was revealed that the actor was originally intended to play Satan and now some new concept art gives us an idea of how he could have looked. Check it out below!

"Hey folks! Here's a concept I did for the latest Thor film. @russellcrowe was initially considered to appear as Satan in a cameo scene," wrote on Instagram. "Eventually he played Zeus. The task was to design a Satan close to Tim Curry's Devil from ''Legend'' (1985); big horns, sleazy and evil. Because it was going to be a prosthetic make-up, I was asked to give him hairy human legs and feet. This is what I came up with. Concept I did for Thor: Love and Thunder at @odd_studio. Thanks to Creature/Prosthetic Designer & Supervisor @adman855 for bringing me on board. I'll post more work in the coming days!"

Thor: Love and Thunder looks completely bonkers from everything we've seen so far and that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

