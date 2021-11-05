Thor: Love and Thunder Casting Call Reveals Filming Is About to Begin

✖

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder is about to begin. According to a casting call spotted on Starnow in Australia (via The Direct), a "major feature film" set to be filmed in New South Wales is currently looking for stand-ins and photo doubles for a lead male and two lead females, the descriptions of each matching up with descriptions of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). According to the casing call, dates for the project are January 2021 to June 2021.

Nothing in the official casting call specifically names Thor: Love and Thunder as the film -- which isn't a surprise. But it does indicate that "we're seeking a full time stand in/photo double for lead cast members in a major US Feature film being shot out of Fox Studios next year." Given that Thor: Love and Thunder is set to film in Australia, this listing appears to be for that film. As for the casting, they are looking for a male, aged 18-40 years old, between 6'3" and 6'5", with blonde hair and a muscular build, a caucasian female 18-40 with long blonde or brunette hair, 5'3" and slim build, and a "medium/dark skin tone" female between 18 and 10 to stand in for an African American cast member.

This casting call is just the latest bit of information indicating that things are getting rolling for production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Last week, film co-star Christian Bale reportedly arrived in Australia ahead of filming, presumably for training, costume fittings, rehearsals, and other work before cameras start rolling. It is still unclear what role Bale will play in the film.

The production dates listed on the casting call aren't exactly a huge surprise, either. In a previous interview, Hemsworth said that not only will the film be something different than what fans might expect from Marvel Studios, but that it will begin shooting in January.

"I'm supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back," he began. "I'll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theaters on February 11, 2022.

